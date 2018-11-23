STATEMENT: Fourth National Climate Assessment Confirms Climate Change Will Affect All Regions and All Sectors of U.S. Economy

WASHINGTON (November 23, 2018)—The Fourth National Climate Assessment report, from the U.S. government’s Global Change Research Program, was just released. The report, prepared with the support and approval of 13 federal agencies, and with input from hundreds of government and non-governmental experts, provides an comprehensive look at how climate change will impact the United States.

Following is a statement by Dan Lashof, U.S. Director, World Resources Institute:

“The message is loud, clear and undeniable: climate impacts are here and growing. The tragic Camp Fire in California serves as a stark illustration of how climate change is loading the dice for more extreme events that devastate people, homes and the economy. We should trust what we’re seeing with our own eyes: more intense wildfires, hurricanes, flooding, and heat waves. This is what climate change looks like and it will become far worse unless we rapidly shift to a low-carbon economy.

“Climate change is already taking a toll on U.S. agriculture, health, tourism, fisheries, energy, transportation, infrastructure, businesses and more. For example, $1 trillion dollars of public infrastructure and private property along the U.S. coastline are at risk due to rising seas, increasing storm surges, and tidal flooding. No region of the country and no sector of the economy is immune. We must use all tools and pursue all policy levers to turn the tide. The NCA report makes it clear that we need a rapid and decisive shift to a low-carbon economy to achieve inclusive, long-term economic prosperity across the United States.”

To read the NCA4 report visit: https://nca2018.globalchange.gov/.